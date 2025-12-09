False Positive

False Positive

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
Dec 10, 2025

Nvidia just tosses a few more million into the "ballroom fund", or the tRump "library" fund, or anywhere else tRump or his foul family can score some easy money, and BOOM!, a new chip export policy is midwifed.

Life in the corrupt lane.

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Dianne C Leslie-Mazwi's avatar
Dianne C Leslie-Mazwi
Dec 14, 2025

One thinks that the depths of disappointment with the present US government have been reached - but there is always a lower rung of disappointment and distrust to climb down.

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