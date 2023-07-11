False Positive

False positives, or what statisticians refer to as Type 1 errors, are false alarms. They indicate that a condition is present when it is not. When looking for signs of financial crime, practitioners often use software systems that generate alerts. A common issue with these systems is the production of false positives that waste time and resources, distracting investigators from what really matters.

Profile

Dr. Miles Kellerman is an Assistant Professor at Leiden University’s Institute of Security and Global Affairs (ISGA) in The Hague. His research examines the intersections of finance, crime, and international politics. This work has been published in numerous peer-reviewed outlets, including The Review of International Organizations, Regulation & Governance, the Journal of European Public Policy, and edited volumes published by Oxford University Press.

Prior to joining Leiden, Miles worked on financial crime prevention within a global bank and as a consultant in London, New York, Washington, D.C., and Amsterdam. He has led external examinations of global banks’ financial crime controls and has advised a wide variety of firms on their regulatory requirements. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin and an M.Phil and D.Phil in International Relations from the University of Oxford.

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Disclosures

The views expressed on this website are solely those of the author. Not investment or legal advice. All rights reserved.

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