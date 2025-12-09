False Positive
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The Age of Exchange Empires
The SEC is repealing an obscure rule on order protection. A change that will fundamentally alter the balance of power in American capitalism.
Jun 15
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Miles Kellerman
10
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May 2026
The Hidden Frontlines of Global Trade Security
States are increasingly weaponizing export controls. But the burden of enforcement falls on another set of actors: the private sector.
May 29
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Miles Kellerman
5
3
April 2026
Banking Beyond the Law (New Essay in Aeon)
From crypto to de-dollarization, the world is seeking to bypass the existing financial order. In a new piece, I examine the original escape artists…
Apr 1
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Miles Kellerman
4
2
March 2026
The Silicon Shell Game
Fake labels, hair dryers, and a $2.5 billion scheme to smuggle AI chips into China. Why are export controls failing? And could private markets offer a…
Mar 25
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Miles Kellerman
6
1
3
February 2026
Orange County Syndrome
How the birthplace of subprime mortgages paved the way for Trump's rise.
Feb 3
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Miles Kellerman
6
1
2
January 2026
Why aren't the Rich fighting against Autocracy (anymore)?
How Tax Havens Undermine the Rule of Law by Providing the Rule of Law
Published on The Price of Power
•
Jan 14
Betting on Regime Change
Someone made a fortune betting on Maduro's capture. It exemplifies how prediction markets are reducing world events to nothing more than a casino wager.
Jan 6
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Miles Kellerman
8
2
7
December 2025
Economic Statecraft on Chaos Mode
Trump’s reversal on Nvidia chip sales to China exposes a deeper rot: U.S. export control policy is running on vibes and private interests.
Dec 9, 2025
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Miles Kellerman
39
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November 2025
The Case for Financial Crime Bounty Hunters
Our existing systems for detecting financial crime are failing. In a new article, I propose an alternative solution: create a market for detection.
Nov 13, 2025
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Miles Kellerman
9
1
3
October 2025
What One Mineral Reveals About the U.S.–China Trade War
China has imposed strict controls on the export of antimony. But global supply chains, both legal and illegal, are finding ways to adapt.
Oct 9, 2025
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Miles Kellerman
5
3
July 2025
This Chip will Self-Destruct
The U.S. wants to track the location of every AI microchip. And it also wants the power to remotely shut them down. Can the rest of the world stomach…
Jul 27, 2025
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Miles Kellerman
44
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June 2025
Crypto's Ventilation Problem
Trump is gutting crypto enforcement while promoting his own meme coin. The real loser is likely to be the industry itself.
Jun 6, 2025
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Miles Kellerman
9
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© 2026 Miles Kellerman
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